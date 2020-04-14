El Paso’s virus death toll doubles & nearly 50 new cases are reported in a day

Health

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso public health leaders announced two more coronavirus deaths on Tuesday evening, doubling the county's death toll to four.

The two were both men in their 70s with underlying health conditions, officials said. It was not immediately known if either man was an employee of the El Paso Psychiatric Center, which earlier Tuesday had a worker die who tested positive for the virus.

El Paso officials also reported 46 new virus cases Tuesday evening, bringing the county’s total number to 346. Of those cases, 61 patients were currently hospitalized, with 26 listed in intensive care.

“We once again are saddened to report two new deaths due to COVID-19, and our hearts go out to the families of these two men,” said City/County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza. “We are also disappointed to report another large increase in the number of positive cases, which further emphasizes the need for the community to strictly adhere to the Stay Home, Work Safe Order.”

Of those diagnosed with the virus in El Paso County, officials said the cases were almost equally divided: 175 women and 171 men.

Below is the latest case locator map and other demographic information on the virus outbreak as provided by the health department.