El Paso exceeds 500 virus cases as yet another death occurs

EL PASO, Texas — El Paso County's death toll from the coronavirus rose to eight as health officials reported a new death Saturday evening.

“We send our sincere condolences to the loved ones of our latest Covid-19 victim,” said City/County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza, who identified the latest victim as man in his 70s who had underlying health issues.

Health leaders also reported 23 new virus cases on Saturday bringing the county’s total number of infected people to 505. It was the fifth-straight day of double-digit increases in the number of new cases.

Of the over 500 people infected, there were 25 of them hospitalized Saturday - with 10 of those patients in intensive care.

"Our community’s curve will not flatten unless we take the 'Stay Home, Work Safe Orders' seriously and follow social distancing guidelines," Ocaranza said.

The county's top doctor also sounded a dire warning about what could happen if El Pasoans don't heed his recommendations.

“We have seen time and time again in other parts of the country where there are no social distancing guidelines and individuals not wearing face coverings the number of positive cases quickly escalate," Ocaranza observed. "We can and must take responsibility for own actions."

Below is the latest case locator map and other demographic information on the virus outbreak as provided by the health department.