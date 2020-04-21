Watch LIVE: El Paso officials hold virus briefing amid word of more deaths

Health

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso city and county officials holding a coronavirus briefing on Tuesday evening reported 47 new cases for a total of 587.

"We have not reached our peak," because we are still seeing significant numbers of additional cases, said City/County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza.

He indicated at least 42 of all the cases involved patients and staff at a healthcare facility, which ABC-7 has previously identified as the El Paso Psychiatric Center.

Officials reported no new deaths having happened, however ABC-7 was aware of two fatalities stemming from the virus that were known to have occurred over the past day.

Ocaranza said there can often be a lag in deaths being officially reported because "it takes days for us to complete our epidemiological investigation."

The new deaths identified by ABC-7 included a 70-year-old veteran who died at William Beaumont Army Medical Center, in what was the first virus death reported from the military hospital.

Also Tuesday, the family of a Ciudad Juárez maquiladora supervisor, who was a U.S. citizen, reported his virus death an El Paso hospital. Raul Rosales was 57.

The official count listed nine Covid-19 deaths total in El Paso County, which was unchanged from Monday.

Meanwhile, Ocaranza said mobile testing efforts in El Paso would soon be expanded; he also said some hospitals locally may now have the new Abbott Labs quick test capability.

He indicated 6,720 tests had been performed in El Paso to date, with just 8.6% of those coming back positive.