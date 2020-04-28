CDC rolls out new guidelines for pet owners after cats and dog test positive for virus

Health

EL PASO, Texas -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is laying out some new suggestions and guidelines for pet owners.

This is happening after the very first cases emerged of dogs and cats testing positive for Covid-19.

Those discoveries included a pair of cats that tested positive in New York and a dog that tested positive in North Carolina.

According to medical experts and veterinarians, dogs and cats are both vulnerable to getting the virus from humans.

Many cats enjoy coming and going from their home as they please but not the CDC is telling cat owners to put a stop to that and keep them indoors.

As for dogs, the CDC suggests keeping them socially distanced from all other animals, especially when out on walks.

Overall, the danger in this instance is minimal but according to the CDC, even a visit to the neighborhood dog park is no longer an advisable option.

“That is probably something that is more helpful for the people than it is for the dogs," said veterinarian Randy Shinaut from the Vista Hills Animal Hospital in El Paso. "You have to think about a dog park and the people who congregate in one area there and then they let the dogs off playing. I do not think there is a problem with your dogs getting any kind of coronavirus but these are things you have to keep in mind for your safety as well.”

Humans can also get the virus from our pets in an indirect way.

If someone with the virus pets your animal, they can contaminate their fur with virus with their hand, which can be potentially transmitted from there.

Experts are also reporting some good news in that the virus is not nearly as deadly to dogs or cats like it is to humans, with most animals experiencing mild respiratory symptoms and usually making a full recovery.