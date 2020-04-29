El Paso’s deadliest virus day: 4 new deaths as hospitalizations also see big jump

Health

EL PASO, Texas — El Paso health officials reported four new coronavirus deaths on Wednesday evening, bringing the total number of deaths to 18, on what was the deadliest day of the pandemic to date.

The latest deaths included two men, one in his 50s and another in his 60s, as well as two women, each in their 60s.

Three had underlying health conditions, officials indicated, but the fourth victim did not - marking the first fatality in the county that didn't involve pre-existing medical issues as a factor.

El Paso's top health leader said he believed the worst is still yet to come.

“It is important to remember that we have not reached the peak in El Paso County and it is essential that residents understand the severity of this virus," emphasized City/County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza.

El Paso also saw 30 new infections diagnosed over the past day, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 887. Officials said 334 El Pasoans had recovered to date, leaving 535 active cases.

There were 52 patients hospitalized from the virus as of Wednesday; 27 of those hospitalized were in intensive care units, with 17 on ventilators.

An ABC-7 analysis of the data showed a daily increase in hospitalizations of 17, a rise in intensive care patients of eight and an increase of a half-dozen individuals requiring ventilators.

As a result of those increases, Dr. Ocaranza urged caution among El Pasoans with some virus restrictions about to be lifted.

"Even as the state works to reopen, each of us must still take responsibility to slow the spread of the virus," he said, referring to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent directive allowing businesses to partially re-open later this week. "Remember, stay home if possible, practice social distancing, wash your hands, wear a face covering and avoid gatherings.”

Below is the latest coronavirus case locator map and other demographic information on the virus outbreak as provided by the health department.