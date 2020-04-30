El Paso health leaders urge recovered coronavirus patients to donate plasma to help treat others

Health

EL PASO, Texas -- More than 300 people have recovered from COVID-19 in El Paso County as of Thursday morning.

Health leaders in the area are urging those people to help others infected with the virus by donating plasma.

Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare is part of a nationwide study to determine if plasma from convalescent, or recovered, COVID-19 patients may benefit people who are currently in the hospital battling severe or life-threatening cases of the virus. The hospital is searching for volunteers who have been infected to donate.

There is currently no proven therapy to treat those diagnosed with COVID-19, but there is a long history of successful viral infection treatment using convalescent plasma.

When someone recovers from viruses similar to COVID-19, they can develop antibodies that their immune system produces to help fight the virus in the future. By infusing this plasma into patients who are facing severe cases of coronavirus, their immune system might more effectively be able to fight the virus.

"We are just waiting for the availability," said Dr. Ogechika Alozie, the Chief Medical Officer at Del Sol Medical Center. "We have patients that are critically ill. We're hoping not to get more, but understanding this virus is not going to disappear in a poof of smoke. We want to be prepared, so this is more about preparedness for the future than usefulness today, but I think it's important we have all the bullets in the gun we can use."

Recent examples of using plasma to help viral infections have occurred during outbreaks of coronaviruses like SARS-1, and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), but additional clinical data—and more plasma donations—are needed to determine efficacy in treating COVID-19.

"I truly hope that anybody that has recovered from COVID-19 sees this as an opportunity to give back. We're a community and have always been built around community, whether it's El Paso Strong and the events of August 3rd to the coronavirus pandemic today," Dr. Alozie said. "If you're out there and you have the ability to help others that may be infected with coronavirus, please give them an opportunity. Please try to help."

The donation process is volunteer-based and takes about one hour to one and a half hours. Those who are eligible and interested in helping should call 833-582-1971.

Vitalant has only seen about 12 of those 334 recovered patients donate plasma so far.

For those who do not have COVID-19 and still want to give back, Vitalant is asking you donate blood at their centers, which they desperately need.