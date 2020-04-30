‘With relaxing the rules, we will see more virus cases’: Weekly check-in with UMC’s Dr. Jose Burgos

Health

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- In an effort to deliver the most comprehensive coronavirus coverage, ABC-7 has started a weekly feature where we ask Dr. Jose Burgos, the director of internal medicine at University Medical Center, the same seven questions each week to track how the pandemic is changing.

Here's the Q&A for Thursday, April 30:

Mauricio Casillas (KVIA): How has this past week gone for you?

Dr. Jose Burgos: “Remember that we talked about what could happen after Easter? That we could see more cases? That’s exactly what went on. We have more patients in the hospital. We still have patients in the ICU. Unfortunately, we had more deaths. This is all the result of not really following all the rules from the past few weeks.”

Casillas: Can hospitals handle the current number of patients?

Burgos: “Hospitals can handle the number of patients. However, with the new rules relaxing some of the social distancing and the lockdowns, we will see more people out on the streets and we will see more patients so this might affect our capacity.”

Casillas: What should people at home be doing right now?

Burgos: “We need to get ready for what is about to come. More people will get sick. The fact that we are relaxing some of the rules doesn’t mean that the disease is getting any better.”

Casillas: What is the most eye-opening thing you’ve seen this week?

Burgos: “People are feeling frustrated from being sick. We try to comfort them and reassure them that it will be fine. That we’re doing everything we can to make them better so they can heal faster. But, being by yourself in the hospital for several days, it is really emotionally impacting the patients.”

Casillas: What is your prediction for next week?

Burgos: “With relaxing the rules, we will see more cases. We might extend when we will see our peak now, because a lot more people are going to be exposed.”

Casillas: What is giving you hope at this time?

Burgos: “I trust that we can follow common sense and the things that we have already learned about how to deal with this condition from now on.”

Casillas: What is your message to the Borderland?

Burgos: “If you’re feeling sick, please look for medical attention because we’re seeing patients that are severely ill. They are waiting for too long at home. They’re not coming to the hospital to seek medical attention early enough. They end up being sicker than what they should have been.”

