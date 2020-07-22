‘We can go to them’: Private El Paso company offers coronavirus testing

Health

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — As coronavirus testing sites throughout the country struggle with long lines and delayed results, some private companies are stepping in to fill in the gaps.

That includes El Paso company Revive Medical, PLLC. The company specializes in medical standby at events like concerts and music festivals.

Managing Partner Michael Sarabia says the company felt obligated to step in after seeing some individuals turned away at public testing sites in El Paso.

The company has rented out a parking lot in the east side (located at 12343 Paseo Nuevo Drive) and performs drive-thru testing three times each week.

Unlike public testing, lines at the the site are short or nonexistent. The testing done by appointment only.

“You’re not going to wait in a long line. You are prescheduled. There’s a smaller amount or people that we do service right now because people don’t know too much about us, that we’re here and doing this,” Sarabia said.

The convenience comes at a cost. Tests cost roughly $50 for individuals with health insurance. That cost goes up to just over $150 for those without insurance.

There is an additional fee for booking an appointment on the same day a test is administered.

Sarabia hopes the company can fill testing gaps in other ways too. The group will provide testing to businesses on-site, as well as in individuals’ homes.

“The drive-thru testing is convenient for people that have vehicles, people thay are mobile,” Sarabia said. “But we don’t see there the people with special needs and people that do not have vehicles, an elderly person. We can go to them.”

Testing appointments can be made for Mondays, Wednesdays or Fridays on this website.

The company has partnered with a local, private laboratory that has been certified by the state to process results. Results are expected within 24 to 48 hours and are also reported to the health department.