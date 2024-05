EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A mobile home at 10900 Desert View Dr. in Northeast El Paso caught fire on May 1.

Video sent to ABC-7 from a local viewer showed thick smoke coming from inside the home.

ABC-7 spoke to neighbors of the home, and one claimed the home has been abandoned for several years.

El Paso Fire Department has not yet confirmed the cause of the fire, or if anyone was injured.