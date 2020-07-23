‘It really is very dangerous and even deadly’: Tips for avoiding toxic ingredients in hand sanitizers

Health

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The FDA is continuing to recall more hand sanitizer products after some have been found to be possibly contaminated with methanol. Methanol can be toxic to humans and even deadly.

The Medical Director of the West Texas Regional Poison Center, and a local emergency room physician with Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso, said it can be difficult to know when methanol is in a product because it won't be listed on product ingredient labels.

"Methanol should never be found in any product sold in the U.S., but unfortunately things slip through the cracks," Dr. Watkins said. "You just want to do your due diligence and check."

Dr. Watkins said it's important to check the FDA's recall website for updated product recalls. She also recommends calling the local poison center (1-800-222-1222) with questions about particular products.

Methanol can be particularly dangerous when an individual drinks it, however it can also be absorbed in the skin, especially among children.

"What happens that is toxic is it causes brain damage," Dr. Watkins said. "It can make people blind. It can, in the long term, cause symptoms similar to Parkinson's disease, memory problems. It really is very dangerous and even deadly."

One ingredient a consumer will want in a hand sanitizer product? Ethanol. Consumers should ensure their hand sanitizer contains at least 60% ethanol content in order to be effective. However, Dr. Watkins said it is important to remember that sanitizer should always come second to washing hands with soap and water.