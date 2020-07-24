Borderland pulmonologist urges smokers to quit during pandemic

Health

EL PASO, Texas-- Dr. Fahad Omar, a Borderland-area pulmonologist, is praising efforts across the pond as roughly one million United Kingdowm residents have quit smoking in the four months since the coronavirus pandemic first began. Nearly a half-million others have taken steps to reduce their smoking, and eventually hopefully quit.

"We've been struggling with this for years and we haven't had as much success, there is the literature out there that tells us that is the right thing to do," Dr. Omar said.

While the risks for smoking have always been there, it may more crucial now than ever to ditch the habit.

"This is a virus that predominately affects the respiratory system. It can affect organs and cause multi-organ failure, which is what we are seeing in the ICU - but the main organ it affects is the lungs," Dr. Omar said.

He knows the challenge presented with quitting and understands it's easier said than done; that's why he believes having a plan is necessary.

“It's a hard step to take, but if we have put our mind to it and set the day we are going to quit - then you are almost preparing yourself throughout those few days or few hours (leading up to it) to be prepared that it is coming,” Dr. Omar said.

It's not just the elderly who should heed these warnings, but younger tobacco users should put the cigarette down too, he said.

“Youth is a beautiful thing because you think you are untouchable, but this disease is not discriminating based on age, ethnicity, race or color. Everybody is equally susceptible, even the young ones are getting affected and one of them ended up on oxygen for a while - and they were not smokers,” Dr. Omar said.

