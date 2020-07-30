El Paso County leading state in school vaccinations even though clinic traffic is down

Health

EL PASO, Texas -- In-person learning is tentatively scheduled to begin for early September for many Borderland schools.

But what about back-to-school immunizations during the coronavirus pandemic?

The director of Immunize El Paso said Thursday that the "immunization rates in El Paso County have been really good compared to the rest of the state of Texas."

But Daniel Acosta added, "There has been a significant decrease in the number of patients we have seen."

"Even though we are still facing this pandemic, it is important that we vaccinate our children and keep our community safe," Acosta explained.

The CDC's website tells you what vaccinations your children need and at what age they need to get them. That information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/growing/school-vaccinations.html

Acosta reminded El Pasoans that "it is very important kids continue to get vaccinated. If (parents) have any questions they can call us and we can assess their records or they can visit our clinics. We are open Monday through Friday."

