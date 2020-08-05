El Paso nurses protest lack of protective gear, staff shortages at local hospitals during pandemic

Health

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Nurses from El Paso area hospitals gathered Wednesday to protest a lack of optimal personal protective equipment (PPE) and adequate staffing while working alongside patients with Covid-19.

"Nurses are being asked to use their N95 respirators for anywhere from 12 hours to a whole week," said Idali Cooper, who has been a nurse for more than 20 years.

The demonstration was part of a larger National Day of Action hosted by National Nurses United. Local nurses marched between The Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus to nearby Las Palmas Medical Center.

"It's solidarity because we all have the same message," Cooper said. "We all have the same concerns of getting and using optimal PPE to keep all of us safe."

Just a day ago, Texas Governor Greg Abbott had referred to state PPE supplies as "abundant" and said the state would continue to be able to provide PPE to "schools, to hospitals, to nursing homes, to testing sites, to any operation within the state of Texas that's going to need PPE in response to the pandemic."

ABC-7 reached out to The Hospitals of Providence and Las Palmas Del Sol for comment, but the hospitals had not responded as of publication time.