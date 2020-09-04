63-year-old El Paso virus survivor cheered as she leaves hospital after 109 days

Health

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso woman is a fighter.

Staff at The Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus lined the hallway as 63-year-old Josefina Cortez was finally discharged.

She spent 109 days in the hospital fighting Covid-19.

As Cortez made her departure from the hospital, her team of doctors, nurses and therapists gave her a celebratory send-off.

After the ordeal, her family was excitedly waiting there with open arms to give her a long awaited hug.

Now that she's been released from the hospital, Cortez undergo treatment at a skilled nursing facility so she can continue regaining her strength.