Following Boseman’s death, Borderland doctor warns colon cancer becoming more prevalent under 50

Health

EL PASO, Texas -- Fans are still mourning the loss of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman after losing a 4-year battle to colon cancer.

Colon cancer is the second most common case of cancer deaths in the U.S.

Dr. Navkiran Shokar told ABC-7 anyone can get it, "most people are susceptible to it, both men and woman, any race, any ethnicity."

It's more common among older people, but Dr. Shokar said within the last few decades, it's becoming more prevalent in people younger than 50.

"In the younger age group, overall, there are a lot less cases than in the older group," said Dr. Shokar. "It's just that we need to be aware that if someone has symptoms that are suggestive, we shouldn't overlook that possibility."

The most common symptom is rectal bleeding, as well as a change in your bowel movements.

ACCION is a Borderland program that offers free colon cancer screenings for people that qualify.