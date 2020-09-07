New boutique offers support, resources for El Pasoans battling breast cancer

Health

EL PASO, Texas -- This year, more than 277,000 American women and men will be diagnosed with breast cancer. As of this week, there's a new place for patients to gather for support and resources.

Chia's Silver Lining Boutique is the brainchild of Chia Wollschlager, a breast cancer survivor.

"When I was diagnosed, I realized no matter how educated you are, there's no one to educate you about cancer. So I really wanted to bring our community a lot of information sharing, groups, materials, resources and education," said Wollschlager.

The new El Paso boutique, located at 5664 North Mesa Street, Suite B, has chemical-free products for relief, wellness, and comfort. It's also a place for healing.

"Our support groups are free. We offer food. We offer drinks. Weoffer education and each other to be here for each other so it's completely free and we always give education," she said.

The foundation is also working with New Mexico State University's cancer research team on upcoming trials.

"This wasn't what my plan was. It ended up being God's plan, but it's so amazing the path that I've been given to do this. The people I've met have changed my world," Wollschlager said.

For more information go to chiassilverlining.com.