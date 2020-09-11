Tito’s Handmade Vodka giving away hand sanitizer in drive-thru event in El Paso

Health

EL PASO, Texas – Tito’s Handmade Vodka has been busy making hand sanitizer to help fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Saturday, the distillery will be giving out 27,000 bottles of free hand sanitizer during a drive-thru event at the El Paso County Coliseum, 4100 E. Paisano Drive.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Each car will receive three 375-milliliter bottles. Those picking up hand sanitizer must wear a mask in their cars, organizers said, and bikes and pedestrians will also be accommodated.

Since beginning production in late March, Tito’s said it has donated 900 tons of hand sanitizer to critical front-line workers in 44 states, as well as the general public in cities across Texas.