Mrs. Sanchez-Garcia’s fashion legacy at Bel Air High School

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Bel Air High School recently lit up the runway with a fashion show that transcended generations.

From toddlers to high school students, participants of all ages showcased their style and creativity in an event that celebrated the diversity of talent within the community.

Led by the visionary Rita Sanchez-Garcia, the fashion design team from Bel Air has carved an impressive legacy, boasting a string of victories including two consecutive national titles and eight state championships over the years.

Sanchez-Garcia, not only the driving force behind the team's success but I also got to MC for the event.

Reflecting on the program's growth, she expressed her hopes for leaving a lasting impact on her students.

As attendees shared their favorite moments, it was evident that the event had touched hearts and inspired admiration.

From proud parents cheering on their little ones to spectators marveling at the creative designs, the atmosphere was filled with excitement and appreciation.

The Bel Air High School fashion show not only showcased talent but also fostered a sense of community and pride, reinforcing the importance of arts education and creativity for all ages.