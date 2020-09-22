Wind turbines glow gold on I-10 at Airway for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Health

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso families touched by childhood cancer used prominent public art to spread a message of awareness.

The lighted turbines on Interstate 10 and Airway are lit gold the rest of September, which is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

It is in honor of the hundreds of local families who struggle to overcome the life-altering diagnosis.

The Ozaeta family helped organize the effort to change the color of the lights. Mother Sandra Ozaeta is part of a group called Gold Out El Paso.

Hailee Ozaeta, center, stands with her mom Sandra, left, two sisters and her father in front of the wind turbines that are located on I-10 near Airway. The lights will stay gold through Sept. (Photo courtesy Sandra Ozaeta)

She joined Gold Out for her daughter Hailee, who finished her two-and-a-half year battle with a form of leukemia, in May.

Candlelighters of El Paso is hosting its annual Walk of Hope this weekend.

Funds raised by the walk help provide financial support for El Paso families whose children are receiving cancer treatment.