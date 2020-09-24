Watch LIVE: Dr. Fauci discusses Covid-19’s impact on Texas’ Hispanic community
EL PASO, Texas -- Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was set to participate in a webinar and roundtable discussion on the impact Covid-19 is having in the Hispanic community at 11 a.m. Thursday.
The event is being hosted by the Texas Association of Mexican American Chambers of Commerce (TAMACC). You can watch the hour-long discussion in the video player above.
Comments
3 Comments
Anyone affected directly by covid should receive a substantial government financial assistance. Like a one year salary payment. It’s not their fault Trump ignored the early warnings.
Looking for more free crap? You don’t deserve jack shit. Take it up with the Chinese nitwit. Man are you so dumb. If a person gets the virus it is most likely their fault for not doing proper COVID19 mitigation.
So we now have a racist virus targeting Hispanics. What a bunch of b.s.