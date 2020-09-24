Watch LIVE: Dr. Fauci discusses Covid-19’s impact on Texas’ Hispanic community

Health

EL PASO, Texas -- Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was set to participate in a webinar and roundtable discussion on the impact Covid-19 is having in the Hispanic community at 11 a.m. Thursday.

The event is being hosted by the Texas Association of Mexican American Chambers of Commerce (TAMACC). You can watch the hour-long discussion in the video player above.