ABC-7 First Alert: Light winds Friday, strong winds Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Our ABC-7 First Alert is in effect for strong winds and blowing dust and sand expected Saturday. One wind event down this week another one to go.

Friday we will see mostly breezy conditions with winds developing into the evening. The winds should remain on the light side. The winds will however pick up for Saturday potentially reaching gusts of 45 MPH.

Today we will see temps remain warm with highs expected in the upper 70s to low 80s across the region. The dust from yesterdays wind event still lingers. It will become even more unsettled with the winds return on Saturday.

If you have allergies keep up with your allergy regimen, if you have respiratory difficulties consider keeping a mask handy into the weekend.