‘Be PowerFlu’: City of El Paso is offering free flu vaccines

Health

EL PASO, Texas-- A new city campaign is hoping to encourage more people in the community to get their flu shot during this pandemic. The 'Be PowerFlu' prevention campaign is aimed at saving lives by providing free flu shots to those in our community.

“It’s particularly important this year because of this pandemic. This virus shares the same symptoms as the flu and as many other respiratory viruses so if we can prevent the flu the shot then what better way with a free flu shot,” said Dr. Hector Ocaranza, the City-County Health Authority.

The campaign will be happening the whole month of October. The El Paso Department of Public Health hopes to administer 26 times the number of flu shots this year compared to last year with their 'Be PowerFlu campaign.

“We purchased 133,000 immunizations. That is record breaking on our end we’ve never had to do it to that degree,” said Jorge Rodriguez, El Paso's emergency management coordinator.

The federal government provided flu preparedness funds through The Cares Act which helped the city fund the free vaccines for the community.

“On a normal year anywhere between 3,000 and 5,000 are administered by the city,” said Rodriguez.

Since this past weekend, the city has already administered over 5,000 immunizations to the public and that number will only grow as they continue to provide free flu shots throughout October.

“No appointments are needed but before you get your flu shot fill out and print out your patient form.”

Vaccine sites are located all across the city and vaccines are offered to those ages 6 months and older.

"And actually every single year during the flu season the hospital’s see an increase in patients going to the hospital. People get complications from that and infants, older people and pregnant women are considered to be at risk at developing complications from the flu so the best tool that we have is to get your flu shot,” said Dr. Ocaranza.

The free flu shots will be given out until the end of this month. Click here to find out the time and locations nearest you.