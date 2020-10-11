Stand with Estela: Purse raffle to benefit Borderland breast cancer patients

Health

EL PASO, Texas -- During the month of October, a $20 raffle ticket could land you a $2,000 purse.

"These purses are just amazing," said Estela Casas, former ABC-7 anchor. "Look at this, it's pink inside!"

Shine on El Paso and Bags of Hope partnered with Stand with Estela to launch the October fundraiser.

There are a total of five purses from Michael Kors, Kate Spade, Tory Burch, Louis Vuitton and a Christian Louboutin. The price ranges from $400 to $2,000. All proceeds will go to the Stand with Estela fund.

The money all goes to Borderland women fighting breast cancer.

"The moment that I was diagnosed, of course, I had a tough time accepting it," admitted Casas, who started 'Stand with Estela' three years ago. "But I said, 'You know, I do have to go to work. How the community embraced me was absolutely amazing."

"After my breast cancer diagnosis, I wanted to make my mess my message," said Kristin Sizemore, with Bags of Hope. Last year, she and Estela launched the "On Wednesdays, We Wear Pink" campaign.

If you'd like to buy a raffle ticket, call 915-252-3231. You can also visit Shine on El Paso's Facebook page.