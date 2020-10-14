‘Stand With Estela’ drive-thru health fair set for Oct. 24 in west El Paso

Health

EL PASO, Texas -- The "Stand with Estela Fund" headed by Estela Casas, is sponsoring a drive-through health fair; 500 adults can receive free flu shots, and 500 others can make an appointment for a free mammogram.

The event will take place Saturday, October 24, from 8-11 a.m. at Viva Ford, 5550 N. Desert Blvd., in west El Paso.

Funding was provided by a grant from the Albertson's Companies Foundation, which has participated in other "Stand with Estela" campaigns to help Borderland residents fight cancer.

Casas was a news anchor at ABC-7 for more than 25 years. She became Executive Director of the University Medical Center Foundation in Jan. 2020.

Flu shots and mammogram appointments will be offered on a first-come, first-serve basis, as long as they last.