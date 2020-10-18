City of El Paso offering free flu shots at El Paso Zoo

Health

EL PASO, Texas -- As the number of active Covid-19 cases continue to rise every day in El Paso, controlling the virus is proving to be difficult.

Health officials are urging El Pasoans to get vaccinated for the flu in order to prevent another pandemic.

According to the El Paso Fire Department, an average of 6,000 vaccines are typically distributed each year. This year alone, the department has almost quadrupled that number, distributing nearly 17,000 flu vaccines.

The Immunization Project, a Texas non-profit, notes that across the county, 22,00 people died from flu-related illnesses last flu season. That's based on U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention estimates for 2019-2020.

The City of El Paso launched their "Be PowerFlu" flu prevention campaign earlier this month encouraging those 6 months and older to get vaccinated.

The city's health department along with the fire department will be offering free flu shots for nearly 1,000 El Pasoans coming up on Tuesday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the El Paso Zoo.

It will be a drive-thru event as the El Paso Zoo does remain closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. No appointment is necessary, officials said.

For more information on the "Be PowerFlu" campaign and the list of locations where you can get a free flu shot, click here.