Unwanted, expired drugs can be dropped off Saturday in El Paso and southern New Mexico

Health

EL PASO, Texas – The Drug Enforcement Administration is teaming up with local law enforcement partners for the 19th year to host National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday.

In El Paso County, the Sheriff’s Office has designated two sites as DEA collection sites --- the East Montana Patrol Station, 12501 Montana Ave., and the Northwest Patrol Station, 435 E. Vinton Road, Suite D.

The sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. To ensure the safety of all participants, the event will be conducted as a curbside or drive-thru.

The service is free and a great way for community members can get rid of expired, unused or unwanted prescription drugs. Liquids and needles cannot be accepted.

Last year, Americans turned in 442 tons of prescription drugs at more than 6,000 sites across the nation.

In Southern New Mexico, unused, expired and unwanted drugs can be turned in at the following locations:

Walmart Supercenter, 3331 Rinconada Blvd., Las Cruces;

Walmart Supercenter, 1550 S. Valley Dr., Las Cruces;

Walmart Neighborhood Market, 150 Sonoma Ranch Blvd., Las Cruces;

Walmart Supercenter, 571 Walton Blvd., Las Cruces;

Branigan Library, 200 E. Picacho Ave., Las Cruces;

Dona Ana County Fire Station, 601 Dona Ana School Rd., Mesilla;

Toucan Market, 1701 E. University Ave., Las Cruces;

Mesilla Marshals Office, 2231 Avenida De Mesilla, Mesilla;

Mesquite Fire Department, 1 Firehouse Road, Mesquite;

Stires Supermarket, 304 McCombs Rd., Chaparral;

Anthony Municipal Building, 820 NM 478;

And the Hatch Police Department, 133 Franklin St., Hatch.

The New Mexico sites are also open 10 to 2 p.m. Saturday and will be conducted as a drive-thru event.