Texas Gov. Abbott requests Fort Bliss Army hospital to house non-Covid patients

Health

AUSTIN, Texas – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is asking the federal government to use William Beaumont Army Medical Center as a way to help El Paso fight its recent record-breaking surge of coronavirus cases.

Abbott asked that Beaumont Army hospital, on Fort Bliss, be used to house non-Covid patients to free up beds in the El Paso area for Covid patients.

Beaumont normally serves active-duty military, their families and veterans who have been referred by the Veterans Administration Department.

Abbott made the request in a phone call with Dr. Robert Kadlec, the assistant secretary of preparedness and response with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

A source with knowledge of El Paso's Covid situation says El Paso area hospitals will soon be sending non-Covid ICU patients to other cities, like Houston, Dallas and San Antonio.