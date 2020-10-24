Texas Gov. Abbott requests Fort Bliss Army hospital to house non-Covid patients
AUSTIN, Texas – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is asking the federal government to use William Beaumont Army Medical Center as a way to help El Paso fight its recent record-breaking surge of coronavirus cases.
Abbott asked that Beaumont Army hospital, on Fort Bliss, be used to house non-Covid patients to free up beds in the El Paso area for Covid patients.
Beaumont normally serves active-duty military, their families and veterans who have been referred by the Veterans Administration Department.
Abbott made the request in a phone call with Dr. Robert Kadlec, the assistant secretary of preparedness and response with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
A source with knowledge of El Paso's Covid situation says El Paso area hospitals will soon be sending non-Covid ICU patients to other cities, like Houston, Dallas and San Antonio.
I’m all for this. While we are not at war with anyone, thanks to President Trump, the military can assist local communities with this pandemic. FEMA can also assist the military with more funding to accomodate the needed medical emergency response personnel and equipment. Nothing wrong with this at all. Meanwhile keep building the wall and keep the surge of expected illegals that will try to come over because of their countries inept governments to control the pandemic over there.
“Beaumont normally serves active-duty military, their families and veterans who have been referred by the Veterans Administration Department.”
Deficient article. Beaumont also serves military retirees included in the Tricare system.