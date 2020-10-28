All El Paso hospitals now setting up tents to deal with patient influx from virus surge

Health

EL PASO, Texas -- The University Medical Center of El Paso recently erected heated isolation tents to treat coronavirus patients amid a surge in Covid-19 hospitalizations, and now other medical facilities are following with similar tent plans to manage the influx of those needing medical care.

The Hospitals of Providence began putting up their first set of tents on Wednesday; officials said all four of their hospital campuses received state-issued tents.

"Our hospitals continue to implement our surge plans to expand capacity to help manage the influx of Covid-19 patients to meet the rapidly expanding needs of El Paso," a hospital spokesperson said. "Medical tents will help decompress the Emergency Departments."



Del Sol Medical Center was also putting up a "tent structure" Wednesday to expand hospital capacity. Officials said it will be used to triage up to 14 patients, including those with critical care needs, who require inpatient admission until there is open space inside the hospital.

"The ‘tent’ is an advanced deployable medical care site that is a fully enclosed, HVAC-controlled, fixed structure," Del Sol said in a statement.

The tent deployments came on the same day that Texas emergency management officials began the process of converting a portion of the El Paso's downtown convention center into makeshift hospital space.

