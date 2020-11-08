El Paso nurse practitioner set ups mobile to help with non-emergency care

Health

EL PASO, Texas -- With more than 1,000 El Pasoans are currently hospitalized with Covid-19, health care workers are struggling.

They’re not just working to help Covid-19 patients but all patients, including those who don't have access to health care and those who aren't following up with their physicians.

Taron Peebles, a nurse practitioner who’s also a captain with the El Paso Fire Department and is on the Covid-19 task force, set up a mobile unit visiting El Pasoans all across the area who need non-emergency and non-urgent care.

His practice is called El Paso Advanced Practice Provider, PLLC and only visits patients on his spare time.

Before Covid-19, he’d help patients who need things as simple as a medication refills.

Now, he along with other volunteers are busier than ever working to help those who are either afraid to visit their doctor, or just aren’t able to go, treating at least three to four patients a day.

He also works alongside foster homes and nursing homes helping them navigate the health care system. Even helping other organizations with Covid-19 testing and flu shot vaccines.

“We have many of those who accessed our health care system for concerns related to Covid-19 and that is truly, truly an emergency and that needs to be addressed," Peebles said. "However, there’s a vast majority of other individuals who still need and require their essential health care.”

This week is also National Nurse Practitioner Week. According to non-profit Texas Nurse Practitioners, there are 690 nurse practitioners in our area, many working on the front lines treating Covid-19 patients.

For more information on Peebles' mobile clinic, call 915-330-0794.