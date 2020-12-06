El Paso health officials may randomly knock on your door as part of a Covid-19 scientific survey

Health

EL PASO, Texas – Health officials in El Paso are asking the community to participate in a Covid-19 survey to better monitor the occurrence of the virus in the population.

The El Paso Department of Public Health will conduct the four-week-long epidemiology survey using random sampling of the population by census track.

Households will be randomly chosen using scientific methods to better understand the virus.

Selected individuals, with their consent, will be asked a series of questions and provide a small blood sample using a finger prick to perform a rapid antibodies test.

Officials say this test does not detect current infections, but will be used to monitor past infections.

The interview and testing process will take 15 minutes and information will be strictly confidential.

Department of Health officials will be identified with city badges. Team members from Texas Tech will also have proper identification.

For more information about testing, data and prevention, visit EPStrong.org.