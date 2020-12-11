El Paso teen released from hospital to cheers after spending 39 days in ICU battling Covid-19

Health

EL PASO, Texas – A teenager who spent more than a month in intensive care at an El Paso hospital while battling Covid-19 was released Friday to cheers from her health-care team.

Jennifer Morales spent 39 days in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at the Providence Children’s Hospital.

Jennifer was wheeled out past a team of nurses and doctors, who gave her a hearty round of applause.

She joined her mother, father and sister who were anxiously waiting to see her.

Jennifer will head home in time for the Christmas holiday.

And that is the best present her family could possibly get this holiday season.