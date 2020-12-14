El Paso’s UMC anticipates Covid vaccines arriving Tuesday morning

Health

EL PASO, Texas – Officials with University Medical Center anticipate the arrival of Covid-19 vaccines Tuesday morning.

The first batch of doses will be used for nurses, doctors and others who are exposed daily to the virus.

More than 2,900 doses are expected to arrive. UMC has asked its partners at El Paso Children’s Hospital, Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso, the Medical Examiner’s Office, other affiliated community partners and emergency medical technicians to provide names of frontline staff to be vaccinated.

Vaccinations for the general public are not available at this time but are expected to begin during the first two months of 2021.