UMC vaccination photo on social media prompts concern on who’s getting vaccine

Health

EL PASO, Texas-- Concerns arise over who is getting vaccinated against COVID-19 in El Paso.

This comes after an employee of University Medical Center who is not a health care worker posted a picture on social media while getting a shot.

The employee is Taylor Moreno, a program director for the UMC and El Paso Children's Hospital Foundations.

The spokesman for UMC told ABC-7 the hospital was able to vaccinate all of its workforce Friday afternoon.

This is due to UMC receivng additional vaccines, as well as El Paso Children's Hospital and Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso getting their own supplies.

In a statement to ABC-7, UMC said, "UMC is also receiving an additional supply of the vaccine that will further ensure coverage of all of its employees as well as our partners at EPCH and Texas Tech.

"We are committed to ensuring that all of our associates as well as the health care providers working on the front line everyday with our partners are vaccinated from the COVID-19 virus, while working everyday to heal El Paso's citizens."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that initial supplies of COVID-19 vaccine be given to health care personnel and long-term care facility residents.

The CDC defines health care personnel as all paid and unpaid employees working in health care settings who could potentially come into direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials.