Horses Unlimited to offer Stampede Into Summer Out of School

El Paso, TX (KVIA)—Summer Camp and Stampede Into Summer Out of School Event is an educational experience and a fun-filled adventure for children of all ages. From arts and crafts to sports, nature walks, and interactive learning sessions, we're all about creating unforgettable moments.

Stampede Into Summer Out of School Event is a community gathering to come together and welcome summer. With free horse rides, vendor stalls, jumping balloons, and a chance to meet the horses, it's a day of fun and entertainment for everyone.

Stampede Into Summer Out of School Event:

Date: May 31, 2024

Time: 1-6 pm

Location: 15415 Buckwheat St, El Paso, TX 79938

Summer Camp:

Date: June 17-20th

Time: 8 am to noon daily.

Location: 15415 Buckwheat St, El Paso, TX 79938

If you have any questions or require further information, contact us at Victoria Davis at 915 491-7653.