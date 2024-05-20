Horses Unlimited to offer Stampede Into Summer Out of School
El Paso, TX (KVIA)—Summer Camp and Stampede Into Summer Out of School Event is an educational experience and a fun-filled adventure for children of all ages. From arts and crafts to sports, nature walks, and interactive learning sessions, we're all about creating unforgettable moments.
Stampede Into Summer Out of School Event is a community gathering to come together and welcome summer. With free horse rides, vendor stalls, jumping balloons, and a chance to meet the horses, it's a day of fun and entertainment for everyone.
Stampede Into Summer Out of School Event:
Date: May 31, 2024
Time: 1-6 pm
Location: 15415 Buckwheat St, El Paso, TX 79938
Summer Camp:
Date: June 17-20th
Time: 8 am to noon daily.
Location: 15415 Buckwheat St, El Paso, TX 79938
If you have any questions or require further information, contact us at Victoria Davis at 915 491-7653.