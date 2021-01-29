Fauci, White House Covid team concerned over virus variants

Health

WASHINGTON, DC — Dr. Anthony Fauci says the emergence and increasing spread of coronavirus mutations means vaccine makers must be ready to make new shots to stay ahead of the public health crisis.

The government’s top infectious disease expert spoke Friday during a White House coronavirus briefing.

“This is a wake-up call to all of us,” says Fauci, noting government scientists will be working to keep pace with virus mutations.

The nature of viruses is to change in ways that promote their spread, Fauci says. The evolution of mutant versions means scientists need to be “nimble” and ready to make tweaks to vaccines. So far, the mutants haven’t overwhelmed the protective power of vaccines.

Fauci says it is important to vaccinate people as quickly as possible to keep new mutations from developing.

Meantime, the head of the CDC says doctors and public health officials should approach each new case of the coronavirus as if it is a mutation.

“I do believe we should be treating every case as it if it’s a variant during this pandemic right now,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during the White House coronavirus briefing.

Two cases of the variant that originated in South Africa has been detected in South Carolina. There is concern if it continues to spread, it could become dominant in a few months.

Walensky says contact tracing efforts in the U.S. are not yet up to the task of containing the potential breakout of new mutations.

White House coronavirus adviser Andy Slavitt says Congress must move quickly to pass President Joe Biden’s coronavirus relief bill, which contains money to expand efforts to track and identify mutations.

The briefing Friday came following word that the Biden Administration won’t need any new coronavirus vaccines approved by the FDA to fulfill its plan to purchase 200 million additional doses by the summer.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki, in remarks just prior to the Covid briefing, said while it’s a “positive step” for additional vaccines to receive FDA approval, the Biden Administration will rely solely on Moderna and Pfizer for its new purchases.

Johnson & Johnson announced Friday its single-dose coronavirus vaccine was effective, though at a lower rate than the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. The company is seeking emergency-use authorization from the FDA.

Psaki says the Biden administration would “rely on our health and medical experts to advise” on additional vaccines.