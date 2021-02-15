Hospitals of Providence to allow some visits for non-Covid patients

Health

EL PASO, Texas -- The Hospitals of Providence on Monday moved to allow limited visitations by relatives and friends for those hospitalized for medical conditions other than Covid-19.

The new visitation policy, which takes effect immediately, lets patients have one visitor each day between 4 and 6 p.m. Those visitors are required to be over 18, be screened for Covid before entering and must wear a facemask while in the hospital.

“We have determined the timing is now right to allow limited visitation into our hospitals,” said Hospitals of Providence CEO Nicholas Tejeda. “We understand the essential role that loved ones play in the well-being and recovery of our patients. Whether it is a comforting word or the gentle touch of a hand, one visitor can make a huge difference.”

Tejeda added that guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease was utilized to develop the new visitation policy that he said "ensures the safety of our patients, visitors, staff, and physicians.”