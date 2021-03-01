No word yet on when El Paso will receive new Johnson & Johnson 1-dose vaccine

Health

EL PASO, Texas -- Over the weekend, the Food and Drug Administration issued emergency use authorization for the new Johnson and Johnson one-dose coronavirus vaccine.

Distribution for millions of initial J&J vaccine doses began nationwide Monday. But El Paso city and county officials told ABC-7 they have not yet received any information about when they will receive a shipment.

On Friday during a virus briefing, local officials announced they have a plan in place for when they do receive the J&J vaccine.

"We will be able to use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine primarily for people that are hard to reach," said El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego. "If you reach the homeless or someone in jail, you might not see them again, but if you can give them that one dose then you're going to be covering a whole lot of ground."

Samaniego said the county would be using Desert Imaging vans to access those who are home-bound or part of hard-to-reach populations.