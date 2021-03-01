Skip to Content
Health
By
New
Published 11:40 am

No word yet on when El Paso will receive new Johnson & Johnson 1-dose vaccine

Vials of the Johnson & Johnson one-dose Covid-19 vaccine.
CNN
Vials of the Johnson & Johnson one-dose Covid-19 vaccine.

EL PASO, Texas -- Over the weekend, the Food and Drug Administration issued emergency use authorization for the new Johnson and Johnson one-dose coronavirus vaccine.

Distribution for millions of initial J&J vaccine doses began nationwide Monday. But El Paso city and county officials told ABC-7 they have not yet received any information about when they will receive a shipment.

On Friday during a virus briefing, local officials announced they have a plan in place for when they do receive the J&J vaccine.

"We will be able to use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine primarily for people that are hard to reach," said El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego. "If you reach the homeless or someone in jail, you might not see them again, but if you can give them that one dose then you're going to be covering a whole lot of ground."

Samaniego said the county would be using Desert Imaging vans to access those who are home-bound or part of hard-to-reach populations.

Coronavirus / El Paso / News / Top Stories

Shelby Montgomery

Las Cruces native Shelby Montgomery is an ABC-7 reporter who also co-anchors Good Morning El Paso weekends.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content