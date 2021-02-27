Skip to Content
US & World
By
Updated
today at 6:36 pm
Published 4:19 pm

FDA clears Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose Covid-19 shot

A healthcare worker holds a Johnson & Johnson vaccine dose.
Getty Images via CNN
A healthcare worker holds a Johnson & Johnson vaccine dose.

WASHINGTON, DC — The U.S. now has a third vaccine to prevent Covid-19.

The Food and Drug Administration on Saturday cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two.

Health experts have anxiously awaited a one-and-done option to help speed vaccinations.

The virus has already killed more than 510,000 people in the U.S. and is mutating in increasingly worrisome ways.

The FDA said J&J’s vaccine offers strong protection against what matters most: serious illness, hospitalizations and death.

One dose was 85% protective against the most severe Covid-19 illness, in a massive study that spanned three continents.

RELATED CONTENT:

Coronavirus / Health / News / Politics / Top Stories

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content