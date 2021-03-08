El Paso set to receive 4,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week

Health

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — El Paso is set to receive 4,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine this week, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. County leaders say the Johnson & Johnson vaccine could have a big impact on the Borderland, as it only requires a single dose and only needs to be stores in basic refrigeration.

County Judge Ricardo Samaniego said the vaccine could benefit hard-to-reach populations, like those in rural areas or homebound seniors. He said many of these individuals might not be aware of how to make a vaccine appointment. Others might lack access to the internet.

The county is partnering with Desert Imaging to use mobile health units to distribute the vaccine doses to these communities.

“You reach them one time and then it's really hard to get back to them,” Samaniego said. “This is where Johnson & Johnson becomes so favorable to the rural areas.”

“If you think about it here in El Paso, it's convenient to just get one shot, but most people can go back and they're going to go back into their second shot,” Samaniego said. “Matter of fact, when we don't call them on their second shot, they're very assertive. They find out how to get that second shot. That's not the case in the rural areas.”

El Paso residents will not be given a choice of which vaccine they receive, rather they will be given whichever vaccine is available at the time of their appointment.

Samaniego said the Johnson & Johnson vaccine could ultimately help homeless and inmate populations too.

“You might not ever see them again,” he said. “You've got them in front of you. You give them a shot and then you don't have to worry about the second dosage.”

To see how vaccines are being allocated in El Paso, you can check DSHS' weekly allotment table by clicking here.