El Paso County administering 1,200 Covid vaccines Friday in Montana Vista

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — El Paso County is trying to get more rural residents vaccinated against COVID-19. The county is hosting a vaccine clinic Friday in Montana Vista. Anyone age 18 or older who lives in the area is eligible for a dose.

The event starts at 9 a.m. at 5411 Paso View Drive. ABC-7 crews saw cars lining up before 5 a.m.

1200 doses of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered. The doses will be given out first-come-first-serve. People do not need to register in advance.

County Commissioner Iliana Holguin, who represents the Montana Vista area, said the single-dose shots could be a game- changer for rural areas.

“In rural areas, it is harder for folks to come out and receive that second dose sometimes,” Holguin said. “This will allow us to make sure we get people fully vaccinated with one dose instead of having them have to come back a couple of weeks later.”

The event is reserved for Montana Vista residents in the morning, but will open to the general public at noon.

“It’s absolutely important that as many of our community members get vaccinated, that's how we're going to reach herd immunity,” Holguin said. “[It’s] how we're eventually going to be able to overcome, you know, and get out of this pandemic.”

Montana Vista residents unable to attend Friday’s event can call Holguin’s office to be notified of future events. The number is (915) 546-2144.