CDC panel finds ‘likely link’ with rare heart inflammation cases, Covid vaccines

WASHINGTON, DC -- A U.S. Centers for Disease Control advisory committee on Wednesday said it found a "likely link " between rare heart inflammation in young adults and the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines, the news agency Reuters reported.

So far, there have been more than 300 confirmed cases of the condition, known as myocarditis.

The cases have been primarily in teens and in men age 30 and younger.

Symptoms were usually mild, and the majority of patients who were hospitalized made a full recovery, but the cases had raised concerns among some experts and scientists.

