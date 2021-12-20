Is it safe to travel for the holidays? El Paso infectious disease specialist weighs in

EL PASO, Texas – People who were not able to travel for the holidays last year are making up for lost time this year.

According to the American Automobile Association, more than 109 million people will travel out of town this holiday season, a 34% increase from 2020.

Dr. Ogechika Alozie, an El Paso infectious disease specialist, said you should ask yourself three questions before considering travel:

Are you vaccinated?

How well are you vaccinated? (Have you received your booster?)

What is your risk? (How old are you and do you have pre-existing conditions?)

“The biggest thing to consider is what's your vaccination status, what's your health status and do you really need it? I know that we're tired of Covid, everybody's tired of Covid, I'm tired of Covid, however family’s important, the holidays are important. I truly believe that you can do it in a safe manner but you just need to take your own personal and family's risk into account,” said Alozie.

Alozie said that traveling within the U.S. is safest but he recommends getting tested beforehand.

He recommends getting the rapid antigen test over the PCR test and to test the morning or the afternoon before you travel.

He said a cloth mask does not cut it these days; a surgical mask is the way to go for travelers.

“There will come a time when Omicron gets here (to El Paso). That's not today. And so we’ll have a lot more information about what Omicron can and will do by then. And for now I think people should take a step back, enjoy the holidays in a safe manner and try to get vaccinated and boosted when you can,” said Alozie.

Catalina De La Cruz, a traveler, said she has been planning a trip with her family for 4 months.

She said that she has thought about canceling in recent weeks but decided not to.

“We’re confident in the vaccine, and so we're preparing for that,” said De La Cruz.

She said she doesn't want to miss her daughter's birthday, which falls on Christmas Day. She wants to be able to spend the day with them.