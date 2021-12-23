‘The best Christmas gift’: El Paso woman reunites with health care workers who saved her life after heart attack

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Sonia Madrid of El Paso thought she was going to die.

She collapsed during a family cookout back in August. She was rushed to the Del Sol Medical Center, where her heart stopped beating for 39 minutes.

"It's a miracle," Madrid said. "I don't remember anything until I woke up after the surgery... the hardest part was thinking that I wasn't going to be able to see my kids, my grandkids, my husband."

Doctors, nurses and EMTs did everything they could to keep Sonia alive, performing CPR for nearly 40 minutes, until they finally resuscitated her.

"This is what really fills up with happiness our days. seeing that we can save lives, keep families happy because mom is alive — grandma is alive — that really, really, really makes us happy," Del Sol cardiologist Dr. Oscar Muñoz said.

Muñoz performed the life-saving surgery that cleared the blockage in Madrid's heart.

“Her son was there. I went back to him after the heart came back and I told him, ‘you know, I don’t know if she’s going to make it. She’s super sick," Muñoz said. "He told me ‘take care of my mom.’ I said, OK I have to do this."

Madrid's recovery was astounding to the staff at Del Sol. Despite having no heartbeat for 39 minutes, she did not suffer any brain damage. A few days after surgery, she was able to go home. A few days after that, she was back at work.

Madrid said she recently went to her cardiologist, and he told her that she would be able to live a healthy life as long as she takes care of herself.

"This is the best Christmas gift," Madrid said.

Muñoz said the hospital typically sees an increase in heart attacks during the holidays. He said it's important for people to know how to perform CPR because it could be the difference between life and death.

For more information on how to perform CPR, and even a link to find classes near you, click here.