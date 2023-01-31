Dry January comes to an end as Sober February is around the corner

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Beyond Dry January, you did the month alcohol-free so far, and soon you get to have that drink. Right?

Well, most who Participated in dry January said how great a month off from alcohol can be; they sleep better, have more energy, some lose weight and save money, while others can notice improvements in their skin and hair.

Regular heavy drinking can lead to high blood pressure. blood pressure levels can improve even with a month of abstinence. Drinking too much can overwhelm the liver.

Healing of the liver can begin just a few days after you stop drinking, as the organ is self-healing. However, if the damage is severe, it can take a few months to heal.

If you missed out on January and want to try to consume less alcohol, well tomorrow is the start of Sober February.