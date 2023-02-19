Runners participate in 5K to help raise funds for local school

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- Immanuel Christian School hosted its second annual Dave Frazier Memorial 5k run/1 mile walk.

The run and fundraiser helps support the school's athletic programs.

Several people participated in the run, ABC-7 was able to speak to the widow of the man this run is named after, Christine Frazier.

Frazier spoke about what this run means to the community.

"I believe the run is important to the community because it shows community spirit because everyone can join and come, we're open, " she said.