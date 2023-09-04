“I just knew:” Mother recounts daughter’s cancer diagnosis and near-death illnesses

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- At the beginning of August, Aurora Valdez started 5th grade at Harmony School of Science in Far East El Paso. She's in class, making friends and enjoying the start of the school year.

It's a far cry from where she was at this time last year -- recovering from a cancer diagnosis that ultimately left her susceptible to multiple illnesses. One of those almost cost the 10-year-old girl her life.

"All (of) 2022 was in and out of the hospital," said Rachell Rico, Aurora's mother.

It started in Dec. 2021, when Aurora began telling her mother, Rachell Rico, that her legs hurt. It culminated on New Year's Eve, when they were shopping at the outlet mall.

"While we were walking, she couldn't stand the pain," Rico said. "Like, she was crying because of the pain. And that's when I was like, 'That's not normal. We have to go to the doctor.'"

Rico called the doctor Monday, set up an appointment for Tuesday, then ran blood tests on Wednesday. Friday, Rico got a call from the doctor's office. "(He) said, 'We have to see her today,' and I (thought), 'It's leukemia.' I just knew," Rico recounted as her eyes welled up with tears.

Aurora was diagnosed with B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. She spent a month in the hospital, undergoing treatment until there was no detectable cancer cells in her bone marrow or blood.

But that wasn't the end of her recovery. It was the start of a year-long battle to live.

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Each September, ABC-7 focuses on a family to shed light not just on the ordeal, but to also explore support and treatment options in the Borderland.