El Paso reports fourth known West Nile Virus case

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso now has four reported cases of Neuroinvasive West Nile Virus (WNV) disease this year. The patient, identified only as a woman in her 60s, has several underlying health conditions. The disease caused her hospitalization.

The El Paso Department of Public Health says that people who contract the virus could experience fever, headache, tiredness, body aches, nausea, and vomiting, although most people who become infected will not feel any symptoms. WNV is spread primarily through mosquitoes.

“The Severe Central Nervous System West Nile Virus disease is extremely dangerous and can lead to potential complications, disability or even death,” City-County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza said. “With the recent rain it is imperative that the public take precaution to decrease the risk of getting infected with WNV by practicing the four Ds to prevent mosquito bites.”

The department reminds everyone to use insect repellents, dress appropriately, and avoid going out during peak mosquito hours, primarily at dusk and dawn. Also, remember to drain standing water to avoid mosquito breeding. Call (915)-212-6000 to report standing water.