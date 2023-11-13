Jill Biden will lead new initiative to boost federal government research into women’s health

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says Jill Biden will be in charge of a new initiative to help the federal government spend more time and money on research into women’s health issues. Women make up more than half the U.S. population but advocates say they remain understudied and underrepresented in health research. The first lady and other officials say the goal of the White House Initiative on Women’s Health Research is to fundamentally change the government’s approach. The first lady said former California first lady Maria Shriver raised the idea for the initiative during a meeting earlier this year. She says she brought it to President Joe Biden and he acted on it.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.