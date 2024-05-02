CRRUA prohibits residents from using outdoor water

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Camino Real Regional Utility Authority (CRRUA) is telling residents not to use outdoor water.

The service's public notice temporarily prohibits outdoor water use in Sunland Park and Santa Teresa. The notice lasts through Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

"CRRUA issued the public notice due to extremely low water levels resulting from high water use and two water wells that are offline for repairs and maintenance," the service stated in a news release Thursday.

The notice prohibits residents from using outdoor water for irrigation, car washing, hosing down cement, commercial construction, and water hydrant use.

“This is not an emergency declaration,” said CRRUA interim executive director Juan Carlos Crosby. "In issuing this public notice, CRRUA takes into consideration public safety. We need to ensure that fire officials in the city of Sunland Park and Dona Ana County have the water reserves they require for fire suppression.”