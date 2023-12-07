Deaths from tainted cantaloupe increase to 3 in U.S. and 5 in Canada

A salmonella outbreak tied to tainted cantaloupe has now killed eight people _ three in the U.S. and five in Canada. Health officials in both countries also reported dozens of new illnesses on Thursday. In the U.S., at least 230 people are sick and 96 have been hospitalized since mid-November. Many of those who fell ill reported eating pre-cut cantaloupe sold in clamshell packages and trays. Salmonella can cause serious illness in young children, people older than 65 and those with conditions that weaken their immune systems.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.